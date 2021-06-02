What share of the $350 billion American Rescue Plan will make it from the federal government to McLeod County and its cities? How can that money be spent?
A workshop 1 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the McLeod County Fairgrounds Agribition Building among county, city and township representatives will attempt to clarify those questions and others as they sort out the impact of the pandemic stimulus.
More than $9 billion is expected to make it to Minnesota. Key issues will include the plan's timeline and coordination between government entities.
According to the United States Department of the Treasury, funds can be used to support public health expenditures; address economic harm to businesses, families and employees caused by COVID-19; replace lost public sector revenue; provide premium pay for essential workers, and to invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.