Someone has to set up the McLeod County Fair, clean up after Winstock, clean ditches and maintain parks and trails. Often, that work is done with the help of the Sentenced to Service Program.
The work hours are often assigned as part of a sentence for breaking the law. Those serving jail time also use the program to get outside, learn skills and shave time off their prison sentence. Usually STS is run by the state, but McLeod County is taking over locally.
"We want to get more accountability for the money the program costs," said Will Feltmann, jail administrator.
He said local control will give the county more opportunities to manage the program's costs, but it will also benefit the county and residents in other ways. He wants to see the program shift to more county and local projects, to assist more nonprofits and help cities with the cleanup of festivals and events.
"I am looking forward to merging it with the re-entry stuff," Feltmann said.
The jail is currently developing a program to help inmates develop the skills and connections they need to contribute to society and avoid a return visit to county jail. Read more in the March 11 Leader.
"We'll take them out on STS, teach them to use tools, teach them skills, how to be accountable," Feltmann said. "We're not just doing inmates. It's also out-of-custody people sentenced to complete an STS program."
Duane Radtke, who managed the state program in McLeod County for 24 years starting in 1990, has been brought on to assist with the transition. He is helping the county determine what equipment it needs and creating a system to collect referrals for the program from probation and from the jail. Each day an inmate works in STS, they are able to leave jail a day sooner.
"It can save the county a lot of money if they use it correctly," he said.
For example, the STS program was called on to gut an old nursing home so that it could be turned into a county building in Glencoe several years ago. As a result, $60,000 was saved. The county also saves money by using STS for painting work and to split wood to sell in county parks.
"Some are good cost savings, some jobs are just a good thing to do," Radtke said. "It's supposed to teach people what it's like to have a job. You teach them they have to show up in the morning to get to work. And when they are on the crew, we show them how to do a job. We teach them if they don't know how to use a tape measure. We show them how to use saws. It's showing them, 'This is what a job is all about.' A lot of them think they have accomplished something (when they finish). ... Instead of wasting their time in jail, it gives them something else to do."