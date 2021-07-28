The Belle Lake Association will receive $10,842 to help battle milfoil.
The disbursement was approved by the McLeod County Board last week, with funds issued from a $56,000 allotment from the state meant to help combat aquatic invasive species. The money will be paid to Clark Environmental of Clearwater, along with a share from the lake association to reach the $12,047 bid.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Eurasian watermilfoil is a rooted, submerged aquatic plant with green leaves and white to reddish stems. The plant has tiny yellow flowers. It looks similar to the native northern watermilfoil, which has five to nine leaflet pairs, a short space between leaflet pairs and winter buds.
To be treated are four sites totaling 16.2 acres along Belle Lake. The bid comes with a three-year warranty. If milfoil returns at treated areas, Clark Environmental will return to handle the problem at no additional cost.
"This is what the funds are set aside for and we earmarked them for," said McLeod County Board Member Joe Nagel.
According to the DNR, Eurasian watermilfoil inhibits recreation, overtakes habitat and outcompetes native aquatic plants and provides unsuitable shelter, food and nesting for native animals.
The only other AIS funding request this year came from Lake Marion for a pondweed project.