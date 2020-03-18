Township Day was March 10. McLeod County townships voted on levies and held elections. Here are the results of those local meetings. Not all responded to the Leader’s request for information:
Bergen Township
2019 expenses: $230,140.30
2019 revenues: $296,871.14
2019 balance: $232,743.92, cash; $387,696.62, investements
2021 levy: $343,500
Elections are in November
Glencoe Township
2019 expenses: $152,540.25
2019 revenues: $130,271.48
2019 balance: $70,431.80
2021 levy: $108,500
Elections are in November
Penn Township
2019 expenses: $168,960.88
2019 revenues: $149,502.71
2019 balance: $129,995.01
2021 levy: $125,000
Elections: Supervisor Jeff Becker was reelected to a three-year term and Clerk Donald Albrecht was reelected to a two-year term.
Round Grove Township
2019 expenses: $125,494.87
2019 revenues: $120,769.43
2019 balance: $212,021.26
2021 levy: $85,000
Elections: Supervisor Dale Wildey was reelected to a three-year term and Clerk Deb Zellmann was reelected to a two-year term.
Sumter Township
2019 expenses: $220,854.61
2019 revenues: $160,304.89
2019 balance: -$60,649.72
2021 levy: $135,000
Elections are in November