Township Day was March 10. McLeod County townships voted on levies and held elections. Here are the results of those local meetings. Not all responded to the Leader’s request for information:

Bergen Township

2019 expenses: $230,140.30

2019 revenues: $296,871.14

2019 balance: $232,743.92, cash; $387,696.62, investements

2021 levy: $343,500

Elections are in November

Glencoe Township

2019 expenses: $152,540.25

2019 revenues: $130,271.48

2019 balance: $70,431.80

2021 levy: $108,500

Elections are in November

Penn Township

2019 expenses: $168,960.88

2019 revenues: $149,502.71

2019 balance: $129,995.01

2021 levy: $125,000

Elections: Supervisor Jeff Becker was reelected to a three-year term and Clerk Donald Albrecht was reelected to a two-year term.

Round Grove Township

2019 expenses: $125,494.87

2019 revenues: $120,769.43

2019 balance: $212,021.26

2021 levy: $85,000

Elections: Supervisor Dale Wildey was reelected to a three-year term and Clerk Deb Zellmann was reelected to a two-year term.

Sumter Township

2019 expenses: $220,854.61

2019 revenues: $160,304.89

2019 balance: -$60,649.72

2021 levy: $135,000

Elections are in November

