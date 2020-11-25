Adjustments were approved Nov. 17 to fees McLeod County charges for services and facilities. Changes are for 2021.
Open gym: A new fee category was added, charging $3 per day per person at the McLeod County Fairgrounds.
Highway labor rates: Geographic information system labor was increased $5 per hour to $55 per hour. Administration labor was also increased $5 per hour to $60 per hour.
Law enforcement: Access to audio recordings previously was available on CD/DVD. An additional option, the use of a USB flash drive, was added at a cost of $25 to accommodate requests for larger files.
Credit card fee: LandShark, a web tool to access land records, now has a $5 convenience fee for the use of a credit card. The fee was added by LandShark.
Adult services and case management fee: A sliding fee was added based on federal poverty guidelines.
Chemical health assessment fee: A sliding fee was added based on the state fee scale, which is based on income.