Depending on where you mark the beginning, Minnesota is a year or nearly a year into the COVID-19 pandemic. Now McLeod County Health and Human Services has the critical job of helping to bring it to an end. It just hasn't been given sufficient resources, according to Director Berit Spors.
"Our weekly vaccination allocations are not enough to do the job we've been asked," she told commissioners Jan. 19.
This past week, McLeod County wrapped up its fourth clinic to distribute the vaccine to those the government had marked as top priorities: emergency medical service personnel, those testing others for COVID-19, and those who will administer vaccines.
"At that time, we will be completely out of vaccine," Spors said, adding that the county didn't even know how many vaccines it would be given to finish those clinics.
This past week it was reported President Joe Biden's administration had discovered the prior administration had no distribution plan, and one was being formulated from scratch. As of Sunday, state data showed McLeod County has seen 3,232 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and 47 deaths related to the coronavirus.
Health and Human Services has been given some relief. All skilled nursing facilities and long-term care facilities in the county have been connected to a COVID-19 vaccine pharmacy. But Gov. Tim Walz has now directed counties to start focusing on residents age 65 and older, educators and child care providers. McLeod County has started shifting to meet that priority, but does not know how many vaccines it will receive.
Minnesotans age 65 and older can schedule appointments for COVID-19 clinics at mn.gov/vaccine, or by calling 612-426-7230 or 833-431-2053. Minnesotans are advised to try making an appointment online before calling. Those who cannot immediately make an appointment may be able to sign up for a wait list. Available appointments will refresh each Tuesday at noon. Appointments should be scheduled for both the first and second dose of the vaccine.
“It will be some time before the federal government provides our state with enough vaccine to cover all those currently eligible," said Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.
McLeod County Emergency Management Director Kevin Mathews said logistical planning was under way so the county could "hit the ground running," regardless of what what distribution model is used when priority shifts to the general population.
"We're planning for any kind of possibility at this point," he said.
Regardless of what is being discussed in the media about other parts of the country, Spors said, the county is not sitting on any vaccines. The county wants everyone vaccinated as soon as possible. It is working with local health care providers as much as possible.
In the meantime, Spors asks residents not to call public health or health care providers asking for a vaccine. Those doing so are overwhelming phone lines, and there is no information available. She asked for residents to instead watch for Facebook posts from the county, and watch the county website.
"We will get it out as soon as possible," Spors said. "We're working as fast as we can, but this information is literally changing by the hour."