McLeod County Voiture 414 40&8 awarded $7,000 in nursing scholarships thanks to donations from the American Legion Post 96 and the DAV at the group's annual banquet Dec. 10 at the Hutchinson VFW.
The goal of the program is for the recipients to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. The local Voiture has awarded more than $150,000 in scholarship money to students during the past 25 years.
The Forty & Eight is an honor society of veterans of all wars. It was created in 1920 and draws its origin from World War 1 when millions of American soldiers in France were transported to the front in narrow French box cars called "Voitures," which would hold 40 men or eight horses. Drawing on those experiences, La Societe des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux (The Society of 40 Men or 8 Horses) was formed. Membership is by invitation only and supports a Nurses Training Scholarship program, various child welfare programs and provides aid to fellow veterans.
For more information, Jerry Block at 612-616-4434.