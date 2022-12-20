40&8 nursing scholarships

Nursing students seated are. frpm left, Ellie Petersen, Brittney Richter, MaKanna Neagbour; standing are Grand Nurses Training Directeur Rick Cross; Sous Chef de Chemin der Fer Steve Dircks; Grand Le Editor James Olson; Grand Chef de Gare Joe Brown;Grand Correspondent Kevin Kibler; V414 Chef de Gare Pete Stoltenow; and V414 Correspondent Jerry Block. Not pictured are nursing students: Emily Graupmann, Madalyn Prokosch and Garrett Becker.

 Submitted photo

McLeod County Voiture 414 40&8 awarded $7,000 in nursing scholarships thanks to donations from the American Legion Post 96 and the DAV at the group's annual banquet Dec. 10 at the Hutchinson VFW.

The goal of the program is for the recipients to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. The local Voiture has awarded more than $150,000 in scholarship money to students during the past 25 years.

