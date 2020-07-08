McLeod County Emergency Management is asking for local help with its Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Tornadoes, straight-line winds, ice storms, blizzards, flooding, wildland fires and droughts are the most likely natural disasters in McLeod County, according to a press release from Emergency Management. Director Kevin Mathews hopes to hear from residents and businesses about what aspects to include in a plan to mitigate the damage from such events.
"Hazard mitigation helps us to break the cycle of damage and repair caused by things like flooding, ice storms and severe wind events that can damage property, stress economies and threaten life and safety in our county," Mathews said.
Questions he hopes to see answered are:
- What natural hazards do you feel pose the greatest risk to your community?
- Have you experienced a disaster event?
- What concerns do you have?
- What mitigation actions or projects do you feel are most important to reduce damage to personal property, the community and county?
Examples of mitigation includes road and culvert improvements where repetitive flooding occurs, the construction of safe rooms at campgrounds and parks, burying power lines that may fail in heavy storms, ensuring timely emergency communication to the public, and the improvement of public awareness of safe actions.
Emergency Management is working with the University of Minnesota Duluth's U-Spatial model to help with the plan. Local municipalities and schools have been invited to join the county in the conversation as well, as the plan will also cover city and township concerns.
Mathews can be reached by calling 320-864-1339 of emailing kevin.mathews@co.mcleod.mn.us. As the plan is drafted, a copy will be posted on the county website for review, and other opportunities to provide feedback will be provided.