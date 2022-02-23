McLeod County will explore the costs of constructing a new Public Works shop in Glencoe.
On the table is a new building at the Glencoe Area Transportation Services property, which is the current shared Minnesota Department of Transportation and Glencoe maintenance site near Seneca. MnDOT and Glencoe have offered to give the county space at the property at no cost.
“That’s a big cost savings right there with not needing additional land,” said McLeod County Public Works Director John Brunkhorst.
Approved at a Feb. 15 meeting was the solicitation of a construction manager and architect services to draft plans and cost estimates.
“I think in the big scheme of partnerships and everything, it looks real good with the three entities there, similar to what we have in Hutchinson at the (Hutchinson Area Transportation Services) facility, which has worked out well,” Brunkhorst said.
The HATS facility is shared by Hutchinson, McLeod County and the state.
When the county built the Government Center in Glencoe, it sold its other local properties, including where the former Glencoe shop was located, to cut down on overhead and make it easier for residents to find services. The garage space at the new Government Center has been deemed as insufficient for Public Works, but useful for other departments.
Three to four plow trucks and a few other vehicles would be stored at the potential new site.
The McLeod County Board unanimously approved a motion to seek a project manager.