A Glencoe-Silver Lake School District paraprofessional died Sunday following a standoff with law enforcement northeast of Silver Lake.
Officers found Carrie LaMott of Winsted Township dead in her home hours after a 911 call, according to a radio dispatch recording. The 911 caller, Bruce LaMott, Carrie's husband, said he had been shot in the head by his wife.
Officers responded to their home near the intersection of 207th Street and Eagle Avenue shortly after 11 a.m. At about noon, Bruce left the house with his father while Carrie stayed inside, according to dispatch recordings. The McLeod County Sheriff's Office did not confirm the identities of anyone involved but said a man had been shot and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he was in stable condition.
According to dispatch recordings, law enforcement attempted to negotiate with Carrie. Shortly after 2 p.m., a team entered the home. According to the McLeod County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was found dead in the house. This story will be updated when more details become available.
“Depending, caring, very valuable employee are words that come to mind when I think of Carrie," said GSL superintendent Chris Sonju. "She gave 14 years of service to our school district. We would like to keep the entire family in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."