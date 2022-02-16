Did you know McLeod County has its own database and interactive maps based on aerial images that any resident can access from home?
Christy Christensen, the county’s geographic information system manager who maintains the county’s implementation of this technology, was recently elected as the Minnesota County GIS Association president. The organization, which was founded in 2007, represents professionals who maintain similar databases in counties across the state.
“Christensen is heralded for his extensive technical experience and long-standing leadership in county-level geographic information systems development and management,” said Geoff Maas, Minnesota County GIS Association vice-president. “During his 30-plus year tenure in county government, McLeod County has been widely acknowledged as a leader in developing and maintaining high-quality address data, road network data, public land survey and parcel data.”
McLeod County has interactive maps that include property and land records, tax information, transportation and boundary information. There are also interactive park and fairground maps. They can be accessed by anyone at the “County Maps” link at mcleodcountymn.gov.
“It makes things more accessible for the residents as well as for doing business,” Christensen said, “whether it be realtors or land surveyors, or anyone wanting to do some sort of measuring.”
He said uses include gardening, bike route planning and land surveying. Aerial data dates back to 1937, allowing residents to see how the landscape has changed, or simply find what is needed about the land today. The easy availability is meant to save time and money for residents who no longer need to drive to the courthouse to search through records.
The Minnesota County GIS Association is trying to reinvent and reinvigorate itself to meet challenges, including an initiative to improve 911 service infrastructure, work to make data easier to share between government units, and efforts to support the professional survey community. Christensen is helping lead the association to tackle problems common to all counties.