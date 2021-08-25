McLeod County announced this past week it has hired Jim Hartshorn to fill the newly created role of economic development director.
Hartshorn, who has more than 30 years of experience in community and economic development, began his career in rural Minnesota. He’s a certified finance professional with a master’s degree in public administration from Mankato State University. His time spent early on in cities such as Hopkins formed his outlook in the field.
“I started out in a little tiny town called Sleepy Eye,” he said.
There he worked as director of the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Authority, a theme that continued on to proceeding jobs. In Chippewa County he helped launch an economic development program. His past 18 years were spent as Community and Economic Development Director for West St. Paul.
The addition of an economic development director for the county comes at the end of a lengthy process over the past few years that centered around serving current businesses, developing the tax base and maintaining vibrant communities. Residents may recall the creation of a “tour book” for the county website in 2016, a deep dive into the county’s economic forces presented by the University of Minnesota in 2017, and more recently the hiring of Ady Advantage to help update the county’s economic development strategy along with a committee of business and city leaders.
“McLeod County has been working with the communities over the past two years to define the need and desire for a county economic development effort and support system,” McLeod County Administrator Sheila Murphy said in a press release.
The hiring process included county personnel as well as other local economic development leaders. Hartshorn will begin work Sept. 1.
“We chose (Hartshorn) as the best candidate because of his experience and mindset,” Murphy said. “He is very well-rounded. He is a good listener. ... He is going to take the time to learn about our community.”
A document provided by the county detailing Hartshorn’s accomplishments includes major development of market rate housing and affordable senior housing, recruitment of big box stores and small retail shops, aiding the growth of West St. Paul’s bond rating, legislative negotiation to aid with public improvement, and plans that retained and created jobs.
Hartshorn and his wife — who both grew up in towns with populations fewer than 2,000 — are excited to move back to a rural community. However, Hartshorn noted, with the expansion of U.S. Highway 212 to four lanes, the local connection to the metro is stronger than ever.
“I think McLeod County is about to open up,” he said.
The job itself — strictly focused on economic development and community support — also caught his attention. In West St. Paul his duties included planning, zoning and building inspection as well.
“My favorite part of the job is marketing and economic development. I like the challenge,” Hartshorn said. “I like the potential of McLeod County.”
Strengths of the county, he said, include its manufacturing and agribusiness base, and connections to the metropolitan area, St. Cloud and Mankato. The No. 1 priority is keeping what the county has.
“(The county) doesn’t want to just shotgun it and claim anything that falls,” Hartshorn said. “They want to bring in business that will compliment what they have already.”