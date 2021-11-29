A new variant of the coronavirus detected in South Africa is likely to make its way to the United States and Minnesota. But there is much yet to be learned about the potential complications of B.1.1.529, and how it could impact the health of Minnesotans.
That was the overview given by Mike Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, in an interview last week with the Pioneer Press.
Meanwhile, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 177 new cases of COVID-19 in McLeod County for the week ending Friday, Nov. 26. That compares to 173 new cases the week ending Nov. 19, and 174 new cases the week ending Nov. 12.
As of Monday morning, MDH reported there had been 6,687 cases of COVID-19 in McLeod County since the start of the pandemic. There was also one more death this past week attributed to the coronavirus, bringing the total to 83 in McLeod County. Since early September, there have been 22 COVID-related deaths reported in the county, and in November alone there have been 10 deaths reported.
For the week of Nov. 20-24 — shortened for Thanksgiving — Hutchinson Public Schools reported 10 new cases had been confirmed among its 2,859 students, and five among its 463 staff. Since the start of classes in August, there have been 206 cases among students and 37 cases among staff.
The Hutchinson Armory at 1200 Adams St. S.E. has reopened as a free, rapid testing site. Appointments are available 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. More information on testing sites and appointments can be found at tinyurl.com/mncovid19testing.
McLeod County is offering booster shots and additional doses at its weekly clinics at the McLeod County Government Center in Glencoe. It is also providing Pfizer vaccines to residents age 5-11. Information about the county’s ongoing weekly vaccination clinics, and links to register, can be found on its website at tinyurl.com/mcleodvaccine.