MDU Resources Group, Inc., which includes Knife River Corporation and Great Plains Natural Gas Co., is donating $500,000 to a variety of organizations to support coronavirus relief efforts, including $26,500 to charities in Minnesota.
Among the recipients is the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf, which was awarded $3,000. According to Lennie Albers, executive director, the money will be used for mobile outreach.
“We know it will take some time for our country to recover from this adversity, and we want to do our part to help,” said David Goodin, MDU Resources president. “In addition to monetary support from our corporation, our employees are dedicated to ensuring we continue to serve our customers with the electricity, natural gas and energy and transportation infrastructure that are essential for daily life.”