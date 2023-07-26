McLeod for Tomorrow has partnered with Meeker in Motion.
Formed in 2007 by volunteers aided by the University of Minnesota, McLeod for Tomorrow offers leadership training and a firsthand look at the county’s operations, communities and businesses. Participants meet one day each month from September through May. University of Minnesota Extension educators provide a half day of training each meeting, with the other half of the day focused on the county and its businesses.
Meeker in Motion follows a similar format, with monthly meetings from September through May aimed at teaching participants about community dynamics and leadership in Meeker County. The program connects its adult students to area leaders and explores group dynamics, rural identity and inclusivity.
“About two years ago, the University of Minnesota Extension Service began planning for changes in how they deliver their training to our program,” McLeod for Tomorrow Chairman Matt Troska told the County Board this past week. “These changes are designed to help the Extension be more sustainable with limited educators and allow them to expand these types of programs to other counties that wish to start them.”
A new format will begin this fall.
“We will have four and a half cross-county days where cohort participants from both programs come together for a full day for leadership training provided by an Extension educator,” Troska said. “The remaining four and a half days the cohort will be in-county days, on our own, without an Extension educator, and will consist of learning about the county communities and businesses, as well as recapping and exercising topics learned during leadership training days.”
Program participants also tackle civic projects.
“In May of 2022, we worked on a civic project in Brownton, building out their community garden,” Troska said. “In May of 2023, we helped Equul Access near Hutchinson complete a portion of their sensory trail.”
The 15th year of McLeod for Tomorrow will start in September. Seventeen applicants have joined the program, with eight slots remaining. The program also seeks suggestions for a civic project in May.
Kari Kunkel, a McLeod for Tomorrow alumni who now serves as its treasurer, said the program helped her advance her leadership skills and connect her to the community in Glencoe.
“I can say that the leadership skills were very high quality that I was able to bring back to my employer in McLeod County, and able to bring back to the community,” she said.
McLeod County Administrator Sheila Murphy said the program was one of the best investments of time she has made, and it was how she learned she wanted to work for the county.