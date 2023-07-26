NEWS

McLeod for Tomorrow has partnered with Meeker in Motion.

Formed in 2007 by volunteers aided by the University of Minnesota, McLeod for Tomorrow offers leadership training and a firsthand look at the county’s operations, communities and businesses. Participants meet one day each month from September through May. University of Minnesota Extension educators provide a half day of training each meeting, with the other half of the day focused on the county and its businesses.

