Forty-four years ago, Judge LeRoy Yost and a group of McLeod County commissioners envisioned a program to help "wayward boys" get back on track.
Through the court system, they established a house where struggling boys could be raised with adults living on site, and find stability, structure, and services they needed. It was only the beginning of what McLeod Treatment Programs would grow into.
"It was a very unique program, one of the first in the state," said executive director Sue Devereaux.
But after serving its last child on Dec. 31, MTP — now a private nonprofit — closed its doors. A variety of factors led to the program's end.
Over the years, as similar programs developed across the state, it became more common for referrals to come from outside the program's locale to allow youth a change of scenery and a fresh start. That's why most of MTP's youth came from the metro area. But over the past few years, referrals slowed down.
"This year was more significant with COVID," Devereaux said.
That's party because with children out of school, fewer human service professionals are seeing students on a day-to-day basis. As a result it's harder to to spot when something is going wrong at home, or when a student is making unhealthy personal choices.
"I understand the health crisis we're in right now," Deveraux said, "and that it needs to be that way. But kid aren't getting their needs met right now."
Students may also end up in programs like MTP because parents have asked for help from Human Services. On the other hand, a court may direct parents to seek help. MTP also offered a supervised visit service, which created a safe space for kid to see their parents due to a court order, due to domestic violence, or even due to a fracture in the family. Staff could take notes on the visit, and pass them on to the court of attorneys as needed. But in the age of COVID, MTP had to close the visitation center.
With fewer referrals and with MTP's visitation service no longer operating, that meant less income to fund programs and pay service providers.
"It's very sad for all the staff," said Deveraux, who has been with MTP for 30 years. "We made a difference in kids' lives. That's a positive, but it's emotional. It's not a nine-to-five job for anyone. It becomes your life."
McLeod County Health and Human Services Director Berit Spors said the county frequently used MTP's visitation service.
"We'll miss that," she said. "We'll have to rely on other providers, staff and friends to provide those visits."
The county will be able to use treatment programs across the state if it needs to make a placement, which won't be much of a change. It did not often use the local program.
"Generally when we need to make a placement it's an emergency," Spors said, "and (MTP) didn't take emergency placements."
LOOKING BACK
It all started at 135 North Franklin Street, Hutchinson. The original Sheppard House purchased by the county for MTP — then known as McLeod Group Homes — in 1976 still stands. After just two years of service, it became clear it wasn't just boys who needed a hand. A girls program was added, and with it the addition of the Franklin House in Hutchinson. Other changes came, too, such as the change from full-time live-in staff to staff who were at the house in shifts. MTP also paid back the county's original investment and established itself independently.
As the program grew, it began honing its services to fit various age groups, and so for awhile in Glencoe it added the Christiansen House to serve young women and the Prism House to serve young boys. There was also Porchlight Residence, a short-term shelter for kid who needed somewhere safe. In 2003, Sheppard House received an addition.
"Every individual resident had their own treatment plan based on their needs," Deveraux said.
Treatment included subjects such as independent living, social skills, drug or alcohol safety or anger management. Some kids needed lessons on physical, sexual or emotional boundaries.
"A lot of relationship and communication skills (were taught)," Deveraux said, "anything they could take with them after they were done with us."
For many residents, stability was vital.
"Some kid came in and didn't have the best structure at home," Deveraux said. "Here we had a time to get up, time for school, time for chores. You had a time of day you could plan and prepare for meal time — nutritious meals. Some of our kid would come in and maybe they ... didn't know where their next meal would come from."
Providing safety and the stability of food, shelter and a bed was critical especially for kids overcoming trauma or abuse. Others struggled in school because they had nowhere safe to rest, study and finish homework. MTP sought to address that need.
Typically, MTP had one staff person for each kid, which meant it could have 20-50 employees, not all full time. The number of employees began to decline over the past few years as referrals dipped, and further due to the pandemic.
Now, with the program ending, many lifelong commitments are coming to an early end. But, Deveraux said, the work mattered. It's not uncommon to hear from people who were helped in the past by MTP, even decades ago.
"That's the stuff you live on," Deveraux said. "That's the good times, seeing kids become successful. That's what keeps you going. I'm happy we made a difference."