The McLeod Education and Drug Awareness Coalition of McLeod County is postponing its May 7 needle disposal event in Glencoe. The event has been rescheduled for 2:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Glencoe Regional Health's north parking lot.
“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the most recent orders from Gov. Walz, we feel it is best to postpone our needle disposal day until the fall,” said Susan Suemnick, MEADA chair. “This decision does not come lightly, but we want to limit the risk of spread and keep the safety of our community and volunteers at the forefront.”
The September event will allow the community to bring in their used needles, sharp and EpiPens and have them disposed of safely and at no cost by a medical waste company. To have your needles disposed of at this event, they must be placed in hard, plastic containers with screw caps. Needles placed in inappropriate containers will not be accepted. Examples of appropriate plastic containers include laundry detergent bottles and peanut butter jars.
Volunteers will be present at the September event to help guide, process and answer any questions, but will not help carry, handle or touch containers of needles. For more information, call 320-864-1257 or visit mcleodmeada.org.