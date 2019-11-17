Recovering from surgery? Physically disabled? Homebound? Just can’t cook for yourself?
If you answered “yes,” Hutchinson Area Hot Meals on Wheels may be for you.
The service, which has been available since October 1973, provides nutritious, well-balanced hot meals 11:15 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday to people who live within Hutchinson city limits. Prior to that date, the women of the Hutchinson Hospital Auxiliary delivered meals for many years.
The meals are prepared by Nutrition Services at Hutchinson Health. Volunteer drivers pick up the meals there. Each meal consists of a variety of cooked meat, potato, rice or pasta, a vegetable, bread, butter, salad and dessert. Recipients must provide their own beverages.
Special diet? No problem. Special diet meals are available based on the recipient’s needs.
Want to receive meals for a limited time, on specific days or need to cancel for one day? No problem.
The full cost of the meal is $4.35. The last increase was in 2013.
“Although there have been cost increases in the past few years, we have been able to keep that price due to donations received from individuals, churches, service organizations and other organizations,” said Geri Block, board secretary. “The program is not federally or state funded.”
There are no restrictions as to income, age or religion.
If a recipient needs help with the per-meal cost, a confidential evaluation can be done by McLeod County Social Services to determine if the recipient is eligible to receive a reduced rate.
Block has volunteered for the local Meals on Wheels program for 12 years. She has served as board secretary for the past 10. She is also one of five team leads, with 22 volunteer drivers per team.
“Each team has a section of town,” she said. “We deliver 3-7 meals per day per driver with five drivers per day (one for each team). Typically volunteers drive one time per month.”
The organization is on track to deliver about 5,000 meals this year.
Block has stuck with it because it “feels good to do something you don’t have to do,” she said. “It’s good to be a volunteer. It gives you a good feeling. It’s as beneficial to the volunteer as the recipient.”
Like Block, Gail Telecky is a longtime Meals on Wheels volunteer. She serves as board treasurer and as a driver.
Telecky got involved because she saw the need. She has stayed with it because of the relationships she’s developed with the meal recipients and the other volunteers.
“You get to know them,” she said. “I enjoy visiting and you see how much they appreciate it.”
With winter on the horizon, a number of the Meals on Wheels drivers are snowbirds, so they will be heading south. As a result, volunteer drivers are needed.
According to Block and Telecky, Meals on Wheels needs approximately 110 drivers per month to donate their time and transportation to deliver meals. The time commitment is just over one hour per month.
“We need new blood,” Block said.
“There’s not a big learning curve,” Telecky added. “The car smells so good when you’re delivering the hot meals. It makes you hungry.”