The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office investigated 30 deaths for McLeod County in 2022.
Of those cases, 20 were determined to be accidents. Another seven were found to be the result of natural causes. There were no homicides in 2022, as compared to one the prior year, according to an annual reported presented to the County Board this past week by Shane Sheets with the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.
But there were three deaths from suicide, "which is down four, which is incredibly rare in this day and age," Sheets said. "So, McLeod County has less suicides compared to (the prior) year."
Over the past seven years, suicide deaths in McLeod County have ranged from two to nine. They have impacted residents of all ages, and involved weapons, hanging and pills.
Among the accidental deaths, 14 were due to blunt force injuries. Five of those were due to motor vehicle accidents.
The other six accidental deaths were due to drug abuse.
"We're seeing that as a trend around the country," Sheets said. "A lot of commissioners want to know about the drug use in their community ... we see it on the news all the time: fentanyl, fentanyl, fentanyl. In McLeod County, there were two of those. Two fentanyl. It is an increase. But methamphetamine seems to be more consistent in this region.
"We also have noticed an uptick in kratom, which is like a synthetic opioid that people are using instead of fentanyl, instead of heroin, instead of pain meds. It can also be a fatal event."