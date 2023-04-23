NEWS

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office investigated 30 deaths for McLeod County in 2022.

Of those cases, 20 were determined to be accidents. Another seven were found to be the result of natural causes. There were no homicides in 2022, as compared to one the prior year, according to an annual reported presented to the County Board this past week by Shane Sheets with the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

Tags