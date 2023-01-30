The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who died during a standoff with police Jan. 23 in Winsted. Daniel Mark Paul, 50, of Winsted died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to a Bureau of Criminal Apprehension news release.
The BCA also confirmed the identities of the two McLeod County deputies shot during the incident. Both were shot in their protective gear. Neither sustained significant injury.
• Darrell Caturia has almost eight years of law enforcement experience.
• Angie Malz has 24 years of law enforcement experience.
Deputies Caturia and Malz went to Paul’s home on Jan. 23 to serve a warrant for possession of child pornography, according to the news release.
After entering the home, the deputies learned Paul was in a bedroom with the door closed. Paul refused to open the door and respond to the search warrant. As Caturia forced open the door, he was met with gunfire that struck both deputies. Caturia drew his department handgun and attempted to return fire, but his weapon did not discharge. They left the home and the standoff began. It lasted several hours and ended when police found Paul had died.
BCA crime scene personnel recovered two pistols and an assault rifle next to Paul’s body. Both Caturia and Malz were wearing body cameras which captured portions of the incident. BCA agents are reviewing that footage. It supports Caturia’s account that he attempted to return fire but his gun did not discharge. The video will be made public once the case is closed and fully adjudicated.
The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office asked the BCA to investigate the incident. Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without recommendation to the McLeod County Attorney’s Office for review.