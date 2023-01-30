Emergency lights

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who died during a standoff with police Jan. 23 in Winsted. Daniel Mark Paul, 50, of Winsted died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to a Bureau of Criminal Apprehension news release.

The BCA also confirmed the identities of the two McLeod County deputies shot during the incident. Both were shot in their protective gear. Neither sustained significant injury.

