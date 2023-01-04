Senior Linkage logo

If you have a Medicare Advantage Plan, you have until March 31, 2023, to make changes to your plan. People who have their Medicare benefits through a Medicare Advantage Plan can make a one-time plan change from Jan. 1 through March 31.

People who are new to Medicare and choose to get their Medicare benefits from a Medicare Advantage Plan can also access this enrollment period during the first three months after enrolling in Medicare Part A and Part B.

