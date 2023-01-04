If you have a Medicare Advantage Plan, you have until March 31, 2023, to make changes to your plan. People who have their Medicare benefits through a Medicare Advantage Plan can make a one-time plan change from Jan. 1 through March 31.
People who are new to Medicare and choose to get their Medicare benefits from a Medicare Advantage Plan can also access this enrollment period during the first three months after enrolling in Medicare Part A and Part B.
This enrollment period gives people with a Medicare Advantage Plan a second chance to decide if their Medicare Advantage plan is right for them.
- Switch to another Medicare Advantage Plan (with or without drug coverage). Do not disenroll from your current plan. Enrolling in a new plan will trigger a disenrollment in the current plan.
- Disenroll from your Medicare Advantage Plan and return to Original Medicare
- Switch from Original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage Plan
- Join a standalone Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plan
- Switch from one stand-alone Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plan to another
To learn more, call the Senior LinkAge Line at 800-333-2433. The Senior LinkAge Line is a free, statewide service of the Minnesota Board on Aging in partnership with Minnesota’s Area Agencies on Aging. The Senior LinkAge Line is Minnesota’s federally designated State Health Insurance Assistance Program and the place to call for questions and information on Medicare and much more.