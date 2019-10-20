“This is the time of year people on Medicare should review their Medicare plan options for 2020,” said Robin Thompson, information and assistance director with the Senior LinkAge Line. “Taking time now to do your research can save you money and help you to find coverage based on your situation and your healthcare needs.”
Use the new revamped Medicare Plan Finder tool at medicare.gov to compare your current plan with other plans available in 2020.
If you need Medicare help, contact the Senior LinkAge Line, a free statewide service of the Minnesota Board on Aging and the Area Agencies on Aging. The Senior LinkAge Line the place to call for non-biased Medicare counseling. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 800-333-2433 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.