Chuck Mitchell of Darwin depends on a speedy internet connection so he can download large aerial photos from home, as part of his job as a land surveyor for Northstar Surveying.
His previous provider cost $83 a month and it was slow, he said. But around Aug. 1, Mitchell connected to Vibrant Broadband — a service provided through Meeker Cooperative Light & Power — and noticed an improvement.
“Now with the fiber direct to my house is a game-changer,” Mitchell said. “The speed is really fast. My wife (Nikki Mitchell) noticed the speed right away. We are paying $4 less a month for not quite two times the speed.”
High-speed internet — or the lack thereof — is an issue in many areas of rural Minnesota. In fact, some surveys say that 1 in 5 rural homes lack access to high speed internet.
Meeker Cooperative looked to change that in its service area, which includes Meeker and parts of McLeod, Kandiyohi, Stearns, Wright and Renville counties, when it announced in November that it had begun installing a fiber optic backbone, connecting its 14 substations throughout the county to provide Vibrant Broadband.
As of June, 46 of 47 monopole bases for the fixed wireless system had been installed, 26 of which have been completed. The remaining sections have been added and at their designed height of 120 feet. The technology delivers voltage optimization, conservation voltage reduction, loading management capabilities, distributed automation and outage management improvements, according to Tim Mergen, Meeker Cooperative CEO/general manager.
Vibrant Broadband gives rural Meeker County residents access to the kind of super-fast service that city dwellers are accustomed.
In a test it conducted earlier this year, Meeker Cooperative found download speed with Vibrant Broadband is approximately 50 megabytes per second, with an upload speed of about 8 megabytes per second. That’s about double the speed provided by a competitor in the test.
“When it comes to the internet, it’s all about the speed,” Mergen said. “No one wants to sit there watching the little circle go around and around while something is being downloaded. Maybe that little circle needs to become the emoji for frustration.”
Darwin and Dassel were the first towns in the cooperative service area to receive the new technology on July 1. Monopole bases are being grounded for the wireless system, Mergen said.
“Once this is done, electricity and fiber optic lines need to be brought to each pole and additional equipment installed,” Mergen said. “This is an ongoing process.”
The build-out process has not pleased everyone. Cutting down trees to make room for electric utilities is disconcerting to Debbie Koehler of Dassel.
“I am sour on the idea of looking at an ugly pole out my front door,” she said. “And they (Meeker Cooperative) can’t place it on the adjacent lawn behind the ... ugly electric utilities. We are not sure we want to uglify our property with three views being sullied with utilities and tree loss.”
Providing high-speed internet service to the whole county is estimated to take two years, Mergen wrote in a column in the cooperative’s newsletter.
“For the entire project we anticipate the need for about 1,200 different easements,” he said. “Writing them for each parcel of land, contacting the landowners, meeting with them, getting the landowner signatures, getting them notarized and then filing them in the appropriate county courthouse takes a good deal of time.”
About 95 percent of cooperative members contacted have granted the co-op an easement to either hand the fiber optic line from the existing pole or to install it underground.
The work has caught the attention of state officials. Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to visit Meeker County for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Vibrant Broadband in late September.