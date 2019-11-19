Meeker County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of damage to farm equipment caused by items placed in a corn field.
According to a news release, rural Hutchinson landowner John Johnson reported that his combine received minor damage when it struck a chain while harvesting corn near the intersection of 130th Street and 610th Avenue in Cedar Mills Township.
Further investigation revealed that additional chains were wrapped around cornstalks in the field.
No other incidents have been reported in the area, but the sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call 320-693-5400. Anonymous tips can also be left on the department's confidential tip line at 320-693-5411.