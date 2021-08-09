Meeker County will receive $700,000 for repair of County State Aid Highway 14.
The funding comes from an additional $5.5 million the Legislature provided the state’s local road improvement program during a June special session, according to state Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Acton Township. The LRIP advisory committee met July 29 and selected eight additional projects from the 2020 LRIP solicitation to receive awards.
Urdahl said the LRIP opted to fund additional projects from the recently closed 2020 solicitation rather than initiate a new solicitation, primarily because there was so much interest and so many worthy projects that did not receive awards as part of the original $75 million solicitation, and because that solicitation had occurred so recently.
“It’s good to see a portion of the road improvement funding we recently approved is going toward a local project,” said Urdahl, who is the ranking minority member on the House Capital Investment Committee. “Congratulations to the people of Meeker who were successful in obtaining these dollars to improve our local infrastructure.”
CSAH 14 runs north and south through Darwin.