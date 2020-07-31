Meeker-McLeod-Sibley Community Health Services will hold an online Community Health Board meeting 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. Anyone interested in login information may call the public health office at 320-693-5370.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lester Prairie man badly injured in crash Sunday
- The race is on to fill Hutchinson City Council Seat 3
- McLeod County COVID rates higher among Latinos and young people
- Hutchinson, McLeod County law enforcement and businesses prepare for mask mandate
- Gov. Walz’s school plan: In-person classes if infection rates are low
- McLeod County man Steve Soeffker still working toward recovery from COVID
- McLeod Emergency Food Shelf hits the road to feed the hungry
- A 100-year Bergquist legacy continues at Lakewood Farm
- McLeod County organizing for distribution of $4.37M in COVID-19 aid
- Hutchinson Main Street construction update: July 24