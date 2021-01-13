If you're a history buff searching for your family roots or just enjoy reading old newspapers, access to information will be improving at the Meeker County Museum.
The museum was awarded a grant of $9,947 from the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grant program. The money will be used to purchase reels of microfilm for use in the Research Library. Once this is achieved, the staff will be able to place the bound volumes of old newspapers in temperature-controlled storage and redesign the research library for visitors to have more access to their local history.
For more information, call Bayley Schluter, executive director, at 320-693-8911.