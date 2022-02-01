Dani Prados of Granite Falls has been selected as Southwest Minnesota Art Council's central arts ambassador. This position covers the counties of: McLeod, Renville, Redwood, Yellow Medicine, Lincoln and Lyon.
Prados was recently the city artist in residence for Granite Falls. She describes herself as a community artist and storyteller. Prados was born in Washington, D.C., to a Puerto-Rican transplant and the youngest child of Austrian Holocaust refugees.
Prados originally planned to be a marine biologist. Instead she became enthralled with the transformative power of stories and has designed, directed, devised, constructed, and produced live performance, narrative and experimental film, shared experiences, themed festivals, visual exhibits, bio-art hybrids, multi-sensory installations, collaborations and interactive transmedia for almost two decades around the globe.
The pulsing heart of her work is an evolving quest seeding empathy in community healing and social action.
"I believe in observing before speaking, that words and energy have power, and that everyone has a story to tell, if you take the time to listen and are brave enough to ask," she said.
For more information or to contact Prados, call 800-622-5284 or email info@swmnarts.org.