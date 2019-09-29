Whether you’re a fan of Tom Jones and Frank Sinatra or Nat King Cole and the Temptations, vocalist Jimmy Mazz has something for you during his popular “Legends and Laughter” show 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Hutchinson Event Center.
“It’s my signature show,” Mazz said in a phone interview. “It’s the one I do most often. It’s a comedy and impressions show.”
This is more than a tribute show. Mazz is singing the artists’ songs the way they were recorded. That means he has the talent to switch from Frankie Valli and Tony Bennett to Johnny Cash and Engelbert Humperdinck.
To add to the fun, Mazz mixes up the songs of many entertainers with plenty of comedy using the voices of Ed Sullivan, Jackie Mason, John Wayne, Arnold Schwarzenegger and others.
“I have so much fun myself when I’m performing,” he said. “My philosophy is if I’m not having fun, the audience isn’t having fun.”
Mazz’s show follows the Hutchinson Senior Center’s goal of putting the fun in fundraising. Live music has proven to be a successful draw to raise money for senior programs. Past entertainers have included several performances by the Shadows Tribute Band, a Beatles tribute band, Girl Singers of the Hit Parade, the Blackstad Brothers’ tribute to the Everly Brothers, Church of Cash’s salute to the work of singer/songwriter Johnny Cash, and Wayne Luchau’s tribute to the songs of Elvis Presley and Roy Orbison.
TRYING SOMETHING NEW
This show is breaking new ground for the Senior Center. It’s their first afternoon show and it’s a departure from their focus on music of the 1950s and ’60s.
“We thought we would try something different because a lot of people don’t like to drive after dark,” said September Jacobsen, event center coordinator. “It’s different and very entertaining. Jimmy wanted to help benefit the center and did his part to make it happen.”
With the change in music genre, Jacobsen said they are hoping to draw a broader audience.
“It’s not just for seniors,” she said. “All ages are welcome.
“It’s going to be fun, that’s for sure,” Mazz said.
MEET JIMMY MAZZ
The Massachusetts native is the first musician and entertainer in his family. He likes to share the story of when he was in fourth grade.
“I took trumpet lessons,” he said. “After about three times with the school band, the music director told me to turn in my trumpet. He said I had no musical ability and that I’d never amount to anything in music. It’s ironic that I went on to make a living in music — full time for almost 15 years now — and play multiple instruments. I’m not really a master of any, maybe the bass guitar. I was a pretty good bass player.”
Mazz didn’t let his early brush with the trumpet get him down. He formed his first band at age 14. The experience whetted his appetite to become a musician and performer. He followed his dream playing with bands and writing songs.
Things changed when he joined the wedding band Breezin’ in 1993. Mazz discovered he could earn a living, but it required more of him than strumming a guitar. He had to learn to be an entertainer, not just a performer.
After a good run, the wedding band retired and Mazz found himself freelancing as a bass player and rock music singer. Things changed again when he was offered a solo gig to perform a one-hour set of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin songs.
He was a hit and eventually went full time performing tribute concerts from New England to Florida. He works as a headliner at The Superstar Theater at the Resorts Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, as well as making appearances at venues ranging from The Golden Nugget Casino in Las Vegas and Fenway Park in Boston to Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines and Tavern On the Green in New York City.
“I take my audience seriously,” he said. “My goal is audience participation. My No. 1 objective is for people to have a good time, be engaged in the show so they want to sing along and clap.”
With more than 40 years of entertainment experience, Mazz is no one-hit wonder. In addition to his “Legends and Laughter” show, he also performs nine additional shows that range in subject from “A Visit With the Rat Pack” and “Home For the Holidays” to “Dream Lovers: Bobby Darin and Connie Francis in Concert” and the “Country Rock ’n’ Roll Show.”
“I’m always concocting new ideas for shows,” he said. “My most common request is more Motown songs, so I’m working on a Motown show. I’ve also begun working on a new Beatles show. Another one I’m thinking about is Jimmy Sings the Ladies, songs by female artists.”