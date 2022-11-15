Hutchinson native Glenna Olson, Hutchinson High School Class of 1974, will be honored with an artist reception 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, for her new exhibit, "Inspired by Nature: Relief Prints," at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. During the evening, she will give an artist talk about her work. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Olson is a relief printmaker. Her work includes both woodcuts and linocuts. She uses one of three methods to incorporate color into her prints: hand painting with watercolor, multi-block printing and reduction block printing.
Inspiration for the Grand Rapids artist's work comes from nature — whether a tiny cluster of wild flowers peeking through the forest floor or an entire Northwoods lakeshore.
"I am often heard exclaiming, 'Wouldn't that make a great woodcut?' while peering out the car window at a compelling scene," she said. "Even my garden's vegetables yield colors and forms too delicious to escape my artful imagination."
While most of her work shows the influence of northern Minnesota, she has been inspired by visits to the family's farm and a Holstein or two have made their way into her work.
Can't make the artist reception but would enjoy viewing Olson's show? That's OK. the exhibit will be on display through Dec. 30. Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.