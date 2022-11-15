Spring Wild Flowers: Hepatica

"Spring Wild Flowers: Hepatica" by Glenna Olson, a water-colored linoleum block print. "Hepatica are some of the very first tiny wild flowers to emerge from the forest floor in the spring," Olson said. "There are some by my house in the rural Grand Rapids area."

 Submitted artwork

Hutchinson native Glenna Olson, Hutchinson High School Class of 1974, will be honored with an artist reception 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, for her new exhibit, "Inspired by Nature: Relief Prints," at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. During the evening, she will give an artist talk about her work. Admission is free and the public is welcome.

Olson is a relief printmaker. Her work includes both woodcuts and linocuts. She uses one of three methods to incorporate color into her prints: hand painting with watercolor, multi-block printing and reduction block printing.

