It's that time of year to kick up your heels for fun and fundraising. After navigating all the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, 2B Continued, a nonprofit that focuses on suicide prevention, mental health and wellness, hosted its first Dancing Like the Stars live-streamed fundraising event. By the end of the evening, a total of 57,956.94 had been raised.
On Jan. 5, the organization announced the 12 couples who will compete for fame and funds during the second annual Dancing Like the Stars in-person event Saturday, April 9, at the Glencoe City Center. It will also be live streamed for those who prefer to watch from home.
Competing are the following:
- Wade and Tammy Rolf, Hutchinson
- Matt and Jocelynn Buckentin, Brownton
- Brian (Jolly) and Molly Heimerl, Lester Prairie
- Kirk and MIchelle Jungclaus, Glencoe
- Kevin and emily Konerza, Lester Prairie
- Joe and Melissa Neumann, Winsted
- Paul Bender and Terri Grack, Waconia
- Mitchell and Jackie Dietz, Gaylord
- Jesse and Katie Gran, Winthrop
- Paul and Karen Hallquist, Norwood Young America
- Brandt and Kari Knodel-Vettel, Chaska
- Rupert Lawson and Audra Lehrke, Mayer
Assisting the couples in preparing for the show are the following choreographers:
- Natalie Botes, American Classic Ballroom, Chaska
- Alicia Beste, Glencoe
- Kelly Bestul, Kelly's Dance Academy, Hutchinson
- Laura Falk, Waconia
- Taylor Johnson, Revolution Dance Center, Glencoe
- Mary Ann Porter, Rising Star Dance Academy, Waconia
- Danny Ross, Lake Crystal
For more information about this event and tickets, visit 2bcontinued.networkforgood.com.