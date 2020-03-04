Meet the 2020-21 dairy princess candidates Saturday, March 14, at the 67th annual McLeod County Dairy Association Spring Banquet and Dairy Princess Coronation at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Candidates are:
- Kiley Lickfelt, the daughter of Trudy and Ryan Lickfelt of Hutchinson
- Grace Kohnen, the daughter of John and Jodi Kohnen of Glencoe
- Emma Friauf, the daughter of Wayne and Teri Friauf of Glencoe
The 2020-21 Dairy Ambassadors — Rachel Visser, Ella Filk, Jessica Headlee, Alexis Kubista, Shelby Swanson, Allison Wright and McKenna Wright — will also be introduced.
Appetizers are served at 11:30 a.m. with a complete buffet dinner at noon, followed by a sundae bar.
Also presented at the banquet are The Butter Knife, Friend of Dairy and Dairy Farm Woman of the Year awards. The emcee for the evening is Karen Johnson. Dinner music is by Alice Nowak. There will also be door prizes.
Tickets are $17 and available at the door, $7 for children age 5-10, and children younger than 5 are free.