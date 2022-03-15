Meet the 2022-23 dairy princess candidates Saturday, March 26, at the 69th annual McLeod County Dairy Association Spring Banquet and Dairy Princess Coronation at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Candidates are:
- Alexis Kubista, the daughter of Tabatha and the late Raymond Kubista of Lester Prairie
- Jessica Headlee, the daughter of Michelle and Steve Headlee of Brownton
- Allison Wright, the daugther of Paul and Heather Wright of Hutchinson
- Kiley Lickfelt, the daughter of Trudy and Ryan Lickfelt of Hutchinson
The 2022-23 Dairy Ambassadors Kalley Christen, Brielle Christen, Kamrie Mauer, Rachel Visser, Ella Filk, Kayla Visser, Shelby Swanson, Hanna Visser and McKenna Wright will also be introduced.
Appetizers are at 11:30 a.m. with a buffet dinner at noon, followed by a sundae bar.
Also presented at the banquet are The Butter Knife, Friend of Dairy and Dairy Farm Woman of the Year awards. Alice Nowak will provide dinner music.
Tickets are $20 and available at the door, and children 10 or younger are free.