Get ready to meet — and celebrate with — your neighbors.
Hutchinson’s annual observance of National Night Out is Tuesday, Aug. 1, and it will include no fewer than 20 neighborhood gatherings intended to bring folks together.
“For a community our size, that’s a lot of parties,” Mary Henke, who leads Hutchinson Connects, said earlier this year. “It says there’s a real desire for people to get to know their neighbors. And the people who put on these parties — they want this tradition to continue.”
As in past years, Hutchinson Connects collected information about those parties, and the list appears below.
Each party promises its own attractions. A gathering could be as simple as neighbors meeting on lawn chairs in a front yard to enjoy a beverage, while some parties have featured organized activities including games and prizes.
Food is the common thread.
“It ranges from everything from a potluck meal to an ice cream treat,” Henke said. “But there’s no strict formula. It depends on whatever fits your neighborhood. It’s a casual gathering of neighbors, probably many who you’ve never met.”
National Night Out was launched in the 1980s as a nationwide event centered around public safety. With those origins in mind, Hutchinson police and fire departments and Allina Ambulance attempt to visit as many parties as possible. Police officers, firefighters, paramedics and other first responders explain their work and their vehicles’ life-saving equipment.
“We’re putting names to faces,” said Hutchinson Police Sgt. Alicia Nortrom, who encourages residents to attend a party near their home. “It’s a great way for you to strengthen your relationship not only with your neighbors but with public safety professionals, too.”
That message about community-building and promoting public safety-community partnerships is what National Night Out is all about.
“It’s important to know who lives in your neighborhood,” Nortrom said. “When we see each other, we get back a sense of community.”
Ready. Set. Party.
Following is a list of National Night Out parties, compiled by Hutchinson Connects, planned for Tuesday, Aug. 1:
ADAMS STREET SE
Who’s invited: 300 block of Adams and Jefferson Streets
Location: 326 Adams Street (alley)
Time: 5:00 p.m.
Contact: Rose Anne Sanden at 320-583-5846
Bring: A dish to pass and chairs. Plates, utensils, and water provided.
BIRDIE COURT AND HERITAGE AVENUE NW
Who’s invited: Area neighbors
Location: Birdie Court cul-de-sac
Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Contact: Michelle Kiefer at 507-430-2280
Bring: A dish to share, beverage, and lawn chair. Plates and utensils provided.
CENTURY COURT APARTMENTS
Who’s invited: Residents, their families, and friends
Location: 1224 Sunset St. SW
Time: 5:30-7 p.m.
Contact: Blake Worthington at 320-234-7245
Bring: Root beer floats and some games for kids. If the temperature is above 90 degrees, the party will be held on an alternate date.
COUNTRY CLUB TERRACE NW
Who’s invited: Country Club Terrace residents
Location: Grassy area by the office
Time: 5-8 p.m.
Contact: Dawn Aldrich at 320-587-2000
Bring: A dish to pass. Lots of activities for children are planned.
DEER PARK, TWIN OAKS, AND ECHO MANOR APARTMENTS NE
Who’s invited: All residents
Location: Community room
Time: 5-8 p.m.
Contact: Jamie Garcia at 833-657-6602
Bring: No need to bring anything. Hot dogs, burgers, chips, snacks, and drinks provided.
DENVER AVENUE SE
Who’s invited: Denver Avenue neighbors
Location: 165 Denver Ave. SE
Time: 6 p.m. to whenever.
Contact: Karen at 320-583-7415
Bring: Dish to pass, chairs, eating utensils and BYOB. Hot dogs, buns, chips and water will be provided.
ELKS PARK /ELKS LODGE SPONSOR
Who’s invited: Everyone
Location: Elk Park Inclusive Playground on Sherwood Street SE
Time: 6-8 p.m..
Contact: Tammy Lehn at 320-583-8330
Bring: A lawn chair. Refreshments will be served.
GOLFVIEW COURT NW
Who’s invited: Area neighbors
Location: Golfview Court cul-de-sac
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Contact: Ruth Torgerson at 320-587-3243
Bring: Dish to share and table service. Water provided.
GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH
Who’s invited: Anyone who wishes to attend. This party is billed as “the largest and best block party in town”.
Location: 430 Fifth Ave. S.W.
Time: 5 p.m.-dusk
Contact: Church office at 320-587-3051
Bring: Nothing. Chairs, food, games and prizes will be provided.
LARSON STREET SW
Who’s invited: Area residents
Location: 444 Larson St. SW
Time: 4 to 7 p.m.
Contact: Call or text Jim Hein at 920-369-0193
Bring: A side dish to pass, if you wish—but it’s not required to attend. A main dish will be provided. Call or text Jim Hein at 920-369-0193 if you want a recommendation on what to bring. Bring a lawn chair if you have one.
LEWIS AVENUE SW
Who’s invited: Lewis Ave. neighbors
Location 1023 Lewis Ave. SW
Time: 5:30—8 p.m.
Contact: Allen and Wendy Benusa at 320-587-9749
Bring: A dish to share if you wish and a lawn chair. Will provide hot dogs, buns, bottled water, plates and utensils. Lawn games for all ages.
LYNN TOWNSHIP
Who’s invited: Lynn Township residents
Location: Lynn Township Hall
Time: 5-8 p.m.
Contact: Cheryl Bleil at 320- 587-2746
Bring: A dish to pass. Plates, utensils and beverage are provided.
NORTHWOODS PARK NE
Who’s invited: Anyone who wishes to attend
Location: Northwoods Park Shelter
Time: 5:30-7p.m.
Contact: Kyle Streich at 320-309-6608
Bring: A dish to share and yard games. Beverages and table service provided.
OAKWOOD COURT NW
Who’s invited: Area residents
Location: Oakwood Court gazebo
Time: 6 p.m.
Contact: Diane Olson at 612-396-0042
Bring: Potluck-a dish to pass and chairs. Tables, utensils, and beverages will be provided.
ROLLING OAKS LANE NW
Who’s invited: Rolling Oaks neighbors
Location: 1260 Rolling Oaks Lane NW
Time: 6:15-7:30 p.m.
Contact: Tammy Lauer at 320- 583-2567
Bring: Bring a dessert to share and a chair.
SOUTHFORK RIDGE NEIGHBORHOOD
Who’s invited: Neighborhood residents
Location: 468 and 472 Grant Ave. SE
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Contact: Hosted by the Henschke and Majerus families
Bring: A dish to pass and a lawn chair. Grilled hot dogs, lemonade, water, and eating supplies will be provided.
SOUTHWEST COURT SW
Who’s invited: Area residents
Location: Lions Park West on Sunset Street SW
Time: 6:30—8:30 p.m.
Contact: Toni Fischer at 320-552-3977
Bring: Chairs and beverages.
SOUTHWIND DEVELOPMENT SE
Who’s invited: Neighborhood residents on Ottawa, Sherwood, and Calgary
Location: 245/249 Ottawa Ave. SE
Time: 4-5:30 p.m.
Contact: Kay Yoch at 320-583-2955
Bring: A chair and your own beverage.
WOODSTONE ACTIVE LIVING
Who’s invited: Entire community welcome!
Location: 955 Cleveland Ave. SW (Please use Woodstone Senior Living Community entrance at 1025 Dale St. SW to access patio.)
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Contact: Dannale Krueger at 320-234-8917
Bring: Will have firepit going and s’mores available. Open to the public.
8th AVENUE SW
Who’s invited: Area residents
Location: End of 8th Avenue SW
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Contact: Dennis Eickhoff at 320-292-6688
Bring: A lawn chair and your beverage of choice. Lemonade and water will be provided. Root beer floats will be served.