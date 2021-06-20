Tim Sanken, Mr. Hutchinson
By RYAN ELBERT, Water Carnival Vice Commodore
In my eight years in the Water Carnival, I have seen some amazing, talented and dedicated men receive the title of Mr. Hutchinson, and this year’s recipient is no exception. I am truly honored to present this award to Jacob Sanken, a man that has positively affected so many lives in our community and around the world.
This year, I received multiple nominations for Mr. Hutchinson and as I read through them, Jacob's time, talent and personal involvement in the city of Hutchinson and the state made him a great choice as this year’s recipient. The nomination letters I received said this about him: “He is someone with high integrity, honesty, strong leadership and trustworthiness.” “He always made wise decisions as a leader and continually created an atmosphere of professionalism and high morale across his team.” “The number of people and organizations that have received his support are countless, not only within this community but outside this community as well. He has positively affected groups from all different ages and groups of people.” I am privileged to have him become a member of this coming year’s royal family.
Through the years, Sanken has made many contributions Hutchinson and surrounding communities, including his involvement with the following:
- More than 30-year member of the Brownton American Legion
- Served in the Minnesota Army National Guard for 35 years, as both company commander and battalion commander of the Hutchinson Unit.
- Been a member for more than 50 years of Christ the King Lutheran Church and has served on the church council three times.
- Courier for “Be the Match,” delivering bone marrow and stem cells throughout the U.S. and the world.
- Serves free lunch to high school students through Hutchinson Area Youth Ministries.
- And, he's a hospice volunteer.
Sanken is a lifelong resident of the McLeod County. He was born in Glencoe and graduated from Brownton High School Class of 1965. Upon graduation, he went on to earn a bachelor's degree from St Cloud State. He worked at 3M of Hutchinson for 37 years. He and his wife Cheryl raised three children in Hutchinson. He spent 35 years as both a company commander and battalion commander in the Minnesota National Guard.
I want to wrap this up with the some of the words from Tim’s sister who said, “Tim is an excellent example of the best of humanity.” The Jaycees have a saying, “That service to humanity is the best work of life.” Sanken is a perfect example of this.
BECKY FELLING, HUTCHINSON WOMAN OF THE YEAR
By SAM ELBERT, Water Carnival Second Mate
For Ryan and I the selection of Hutchinson Woman of the Year was not an easy task, however, one woman stood out from the rest. Becky Felling, our new Woman of the Year is someone who has touched the lives of many people and I am very excited for her to join our royal family and represent Hutchinson.
So many positive words were used to describe this year’s Woman of the Year. Her service to the community exemplifies the person she is and the commitment she has to the health and safety of our community. She has participated on many different boards and groups within the community.
Felling was born in 1944 at Long Prairie, Minnesota. She graduated in 1962 as valedictorian from Long Prairie High School. She then proceeded to earn her bachelor’s degree in nursing from St. Catherine University in St. Paul. After obtaining her bachelor’s degree, she went onto earn her master's in public health nursing from the University of Colorado Denver.
Felling married her husband, Jim, in 1967. They went on to have three children and six grandchildren
She has been a volunteer, member and leader of several civic and social organizations with the community. Some of which include: Hutchinson Community Hospital board member, Common Cup board member, Prince of Peace board member, Heart of Hutchinson and Hutchinson Connects board member, Hutchinson Rotary board Member and Parent Connection board member.
In 2008, she was named Minnesota Public Health Director of the Year. Becky lives her life to help and serve others. She shows us that service to humanity is the best work of life.