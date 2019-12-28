When Meghan's Place opened two years ago it was an opportunity rarely found in rural communities: a private club serving adults with disabilities.
Its goal is to support and advocate for members as they grow into adulthood, and empower them to stay productive, active and part of the community. For owner and executive director Mona Hjerpe, part of the vision was providing a workshop to provide further education for adults with disabilities to lead full lives.
On Saturday, Feb. 22, that vision will become a reality.
"This is realizing the dream," she said. "I know we can serve a lot of people in the area. ... I am so excited for this."
The Meghan's Place Health and Wellness Day will feature breakfast, lunch, four small-group breakout sessions, backpacks and gifts from local businesses and presenters and a dance.
Hjerpe said she was motivated to create the workshop for three reasons: accessibility, cost and growth.
"Usually you have to go to the metro area to access this kind of workshop," she said. "Many of our friends with disabilities struggle to find both the funds and the ability to travel that far for a day."
Hjerpe said the cost for the eight-hour workshop, $20, comes in below similar workshop costs of $65 to $100. At that price range, she hopes to help answer a shortage of continuing education opportunities.
"I don't think we are always able to provide great opportunities for adults with disabilities," she said. "When they're in school they have more access."
Sandy Kephart serves as the director of Children's Ministry at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She earned her bachelor's degree in art, is a certified art teacher and licensed childcare director. For the past 30 years has taught at every age level, and she will bring her talent to her art breakout session.
Sandra Litman is the owner of Lifesavers, an authorized American Heart Association training center serving Minnesota. She holds a degree in human services administration and a minor in psychology, and has taught for 30 years, previously serving adults with disabilities. She will teach first aid and CPR in her breakout session.
Joe Meier is an author, and personal trainer and nutrition coach at LifeTime Fitness in Eden Prairie. His book, "Move Better, Eat Smarter, Live Happier: Strategies for Finding Balance" shares his advice for living a healthy life. The former Hutchinson resident plans to bring that advice live to Meghan's Place for his health and fitness breakout session. He's previously visited Meghan's Place as a tennis coach the past two summers.
Sara Nelson is a licensed school social worker employed by Pact for Families. She provides social work to Hutchinson Public Schools and the Transition Assistance Program. Hutchinson Native Beth Wurdell has nearly 20 years of experience working with communication disorders, caring for individuals ranging from birth to age 100. She is especially interested in working with people on the autism spectrum, those with learning disabilities and dyslexia. The two will discuss healthy relationships and dating in their breakout session.
Hjerpe hopes to add another breakout session at lunchtime for parents, guardians and caregivers. She wants an expert to share pertinent information regarding financial and social resources.
"Laws are changing, rules are changing, so we want to have someone who is an expert come talk to us," Hjerpe said. "Everyone I talk to has embraced the idea with open arms. It's another piece of the puzzle. We can be a hub for people in the community who need access."
The Health and Wellness Day will wrap up with a dance. Jim Jordahl, a teacher at Ridgewater College and owner of Creative Media Productions, will DJ.
Though the goal is to expand the event in future years and outgrow Meghan's Place, for now the event is capped at 24 participants from age 18 and upward to age 40, depending on the needs and abilities of the individual. Individual assistance will need to be provided by caregivers if it is needed. The deadline to enroll is Feb. 1. For more information or for an application, visit Meghan's Place's Facebook page or call 320-234-6347 and ask for Mona or Jacob.