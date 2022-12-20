Meghan’s Place, a private, nonprofit club that serves youth and young adults with developmental disabilities living in the Hutchinson area, is hosting a gala/fundraiser to celebrate “five wonderful years of growing, learning and staying connected.”

Save the date: Monday, Jan. 9. The evening — 5:30-9 p.m. at Crow River Winery — features a social hour, dinner, a program that highlights the past, present and future of Meghan’s Place and a dance with DJ Jim Jordahl.

Tags