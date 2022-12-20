Meghan’s Place, a private, nonprofit club that serves youth and young adults with developmental disabilities living in the Hutchinson area, is hosting a gala/fundraiser to celebrate “five wonderful years of growing, learning and staying connected.”
Save the date: Monday, Jan. 9. The evening — 5:30-9 p.m. at Crow River Winery — features a social hour, dinner, a program that highlights the past, present and future of Meghan’s Place and a dance with DJ Jim Jordahl.
Mona Hjerpe, executive director of Meghan’s Place, talks about the nonprofit in this Leader Q&A.
Where did the idea come from to start it?
Necessity is the mother of invention! The dream of Meghan’s Place came into being because our daughter, Meghan, who has Down syndrome, along with several of her same-aged friends, were completing our local school-based transition program, which supports individuals with disabilities up to/through age 21. We wanted to create a program and/or opportunities for young adults with developmental disabilities to remain active, and continue to experience a healthy, positive and productive lifestyle within our community. The tagline for Meghan’s Place is “an inclusive club where young adults with disabilities can grow, learn and stay connected.”
You are celebrating its fifth anniversary with a gala in January. Why has Meghan’s Place stood the test of time? Five years is an achievement. Congratulations!
Thank you so much. Five years have flown by. We are so thankful and feel very blessed to live in such a supportive, positive and engaged community. This community engagement, almost a “partnership,” is one key to the success of Meghan’s Place. Hutchinson community members donate time, money and talents in countless ways to support our members. There is a sense of “ownership,” of “belonging,” of “family” among those who are involved with Meghan’s Place. We strive to be inclusive, welcoming and respectful of all who enter our door.
We know that there is, and will always be, a need for this type of program. Most people have a family member or friend who has some type of disability. Individuals with developmental disabilities experience many challenges in adulthood. Our goal is to support these individuals and their families as they seek to be healthy, happy, social and productive members of our community.
Today, Meghan’s Place has clients attending activities from McLeod, Meeker, Wright, Renville, Sibley, Redwood and Carver counties.
Tell me about the gala. What can people expect? Where is the money going that is raised through the gala?
We are excited to celebrate our fifth anniversary with our members, their families and our community. This semi-formal event will provide an opportunity to socialize, dine, learn a little more about the Meghan’s Place story, which includes some hints at our future goals, and dance.
What sets Meghan’s Place apart?
We are a Christian, faith-based organization. That is part of what sets us apart, and impacts everything we do. We are open daily from 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. and serve a group of young adults who attend from two to five days per week. Our goal is to provide daily support within a safe, home-like environment for our members. We support them as they move through a typical “adult” day, socializing, cooking, shopping ... just living life as any other adult would. Because our members typically do not have a driver’s license, we provide transportation within the community. Meghan’s Place also has branched out to serve youth, and offers a variety of activities and clubs. We are an inclusive club, and love to have siblings and friends join us as they are able. We also offer a few family-centered activities during the year.
What is the age range for members? How many members do you have?
The age range of our daily club members is 18 to 30. That is where our focus began. Currently, we also serve individuals age 10 to 18 in our clubs and camps, especially in the summer, but also on our (usually) third Thursday of the month events. We also host organized activities with members of the Hutchinson High School Special Olympics program, coaches and athletes of HHS regular education sports teams, and local businesses. In 2022, we were approached by the Acoma Acorns, a local 4-H club. We are now partnering with them to create inclusive activities for our youth with and without disabilities to enjoy together.
We currently serve 7 individuals in our daily club program, and more than 70 individuals/families through our camps and activities, across 18 cities in seven counties. These numbers do not include the countless student and adult volunteers who have touched our lives, shared their gifts, and been a part of Meghan’s Place.
Recently, we have been identifying needs for our families with “littles” in our community, and are beginning to create activities and programs for this age group, 5 to 12. We plan to start with a camp in the spring of 2023.
What else do you want readers to know about Meghan’s Place?
Meghan’s Place welcomes volunteers in a variety of ways. We have had the pleasure of hosting Ridgewater nursing students completing graduation requirements, HHS student/athletes playing alongside and coaching our members in sports camps and in our Special Olympics program, student and adult volunteers spending time with and supporting members during art and music clubs, business professionals volunteering to teach within their area of expertise, many senior community members providing kitchen and supervisory support in a variety of ways, and for six months in 2022, we had the wonderful opportunity to host our first college intern. If you feel called to share your gifts or talents, please be in touch with us!
Meghan’s Place is a 501©(3), and all donations are tax deductible. We have been fortunate to receive financial support from multiple community members through the “Thrivent Action Team” program. If you have a Thrivent account, and wish to support us with that program, please be sure to reach out and let us know. We would love to partner with you for any one of the many activities, clubs and camps throughout the year.
As we strive to continue to provide safe, positive and inclusive programs, activities and opportunities for our members and friends, we also are looking toward the next five years with excitement and anticipation. Meghan’s Place will continue to explore how we can best serve the Hutchinson community in a variety of areas. As our “dream expands,” we hope to continue supporting the growth of an intentional, inclusive community, in line with the city of Hutchinson’s slogan, “A City on Purpose.” All adults have the same basic needs, including identifying where to work, live, socialize, worship, obtain health care, and how to make a difference ... we intend to continue to play a role in facilitating options in these areas for our community members with developmental disabilities. We are so thankful for the Hutchinson community’s amazing support in this endeavor thus far, and hope to continue this partnership well into the future.