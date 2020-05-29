Meghan's Place, a Hutchinson club serving young adults with disabilities, is inviting everyone to its summer program.
"Meghan's Place, Live" will be available digitally or in person at Meghan's Place at 261 Third Avenue Northwest, Hutchinson. Registration forms can be found at Meghan's Place's Facebook page. Registration costs $10, plus $5 per class. The start date is June 8.
This program is designed to be inclusive, open to people with and without disabilities," said executive director Mona Hjerpe. "This is especially important now, with so few summer options for families in the area."
There are four class options. Fit With Friends will be taught by professional fitness instructors in an easygoing environment. Gentle Chair Yoga will focus on deep breathing and stretching from a seat. Art Club will focus on arts and crafts. Music Club will teach about various styles of music and instruments. Classes will be taught by:
- Kristi Hansen, a registered nurse and fitness instructor,
- Joseph Meier, an author, personal trainer and nutrition coach,
- Allie Smith, a certified yoga instructor through "Yoga Faith,"
- Sandy Kephart, a certified K-12 art teacher and director of Children's Ministry at Peace Lutheran Church, and
- Cyndi Lauer, a music teacher at New Discoveries Montessori Academy who has taught piano for 28 years.
To join in, fill out a registration form and return it to Meghan's Place with payment. On-site sessions will have limited enrollment. Families will be asked to provide one-to-one behavioral or medical support if needed for their child. Call Mona or Jacob at 320-234-6347 with questions.