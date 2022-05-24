Meghan's Place, a nonprofit, private club serving young adults with disabilities in the Hutchinson community, is hosting the following summer camps:
- Tennis/pickleball camp, 2-4 p.m. Friday, June 17, or 2-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, both camps take place at the Park Elementary tennis courts. A pool party will follow after the second camp.
- Art Club, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Session 1: June 13, 15; Session 2: July 18, 20 and Session 3: Aug. 15, 17
- Fit with Friends Sports Club, 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 21, 23, July 19, 21 and Aug. 9, 11. It also includes admission to the Chad Greenway "Day to Reach" Camp July 29.
- Outdoor Week, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 11-15
- Music Club, 1:30-3 p.m. Session 1: June 20, 27 and Session 2, Aug. 1,8.
The deadline to register for these summer camps is Friday, June 10. For more information, call 320-234-6347, or email director@meghansplace.org.