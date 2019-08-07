As the sun set Friday evening, Hutchinson glowed.
At Masonic/West River Park along the Luce Line State Trail, candles shone inside mini memorials to lives touched by cancer. By the light of the luminaries, teams of fundraisers walked to raise money to fund cancer research and family support. Nineteen teams signed up to participate in this year’s Relay for Life of McLeod County, with many selling gifts, food and more at their stations, and all gathering funds from the community to support their marathon walk through the night.
As of Tuesday morning, $60,092 in raised funds had been reported, with more potentially on the way. The goal this year is $100,000. The No. 1 fundraising team was The Bumps Stop Here with $6,746. Friends For The Cure was just behind with $6,643 raised.
— Jeremy Jones