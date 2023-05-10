Corey Kirk

Corey Kirk is leading the charge of raising mental health awareness. He was instrumental in forming the new NAMI McLeod County chapter.

 Submitted photo

Mental Health Awareness Day will be observed 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Ridgewater College in Hutchinson.

Five sponsors — Hutchinson Health, Meeker McLeod Sibley Public health, 2B Continued, Ridgewater and NAMI McLeod — are hosting Together for Mental Health, which features workshops and a resource fair.

