Mental Health Awareness Day will be observed 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Ridgewater College in Hutchinson.
Five sponsors — Hutchinson Health, Meeker McLeod Sibley Public health, 2B Continued, Ridgewater and NAMI McLeod — are hosting Together for Mental Health, which features workshops and a resource fair.
The free workshops are:
- Changing the Narrative by 2B Continued: 3-5 p.m. This is an interactive conversation to change perceptions about mental health via the words used when talking about mental health and suicide.
- Make it OK Ambassador training by Hutchinson Health/Health Partners: 4-6 p.m. Make it OK is a community campaign to reduce the stigma of mental illness. This workshop will cover what it means to be an ambassador, and the tools and resources needed to help talk about and share Make it OK with others.
- Creating Caring Communities by NAMI Minnesota: 6-7 p.m. Learn about mental illness in this workshop, the impact of negative attitudes and the five things we can do for people who experience a mental illness.
According to Corey Kirk, NAMI McLeod Steering Committee chairman, the Together for Mental Health collaboration came about last fall during a NAMI McLeod meeting.
"... We were brainstorming to put together a community education event for mental health awareness month," Kirk recalled. "I asked one of the members, who works at Health Partners, if they could organize the planning committee. Then we held the first Together for Mental Health meeting in December. NAMI McLeod County has been building a collaborative relationship with 2B Continued since 2021 and had a resource table at their last two annual conferences."
If you think mental illness is limited to a small group, note the statistic that 1 in 5 adults will experience mental illness each year — a staggering 20% of the population.
"Yet, people will live with the symptoms of mental illness for 11 years on average before seeking care, due to the stigma," Kirk said. "If we work together and have healthy conversations we can reduce the stigma, maybe even reduce the length of time people wait to seek care."
If you're struggling with mental illness or someone you care about is, NAMI McLeod County can help. The nonprofit strives to raise mental health awareness through education, support and advocacy in McLeod County and surrounding areas by providing a support system that brings continuity across mental health and social services to fulfill the needs of communities.
As part of its mission, the nonprofit hosts a peer-led Connections support group every week from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the meeting room at the Hutchinson Public Library.
"We aim to facilitate healthy conversations between the community and professionals in hopes of removing the stigma and the barriers that can keep people from seeking care," Kirk said. "People can visit our website namimcleod.org to contact us for more information."
COUNTY BOARD RECOGNIZES MAY AS MENTAL HEALTH MONTH
The McLeod County Board recognized May as Mental Health Month with two resolutions at its most recent meeting.
One resolution dedicated May, 2023, in McLeod County to the awareness and understanding of mental health. The second resolution called out the need for strong mental health programs for children, and dedicated May 11, 2023, as McLeod County Children's Mental Health Awareness Day.
"Let's keep mental health awareness in our thoughts as we lead our daily lives," said Board Member Nathan Schmalz.
The first resolution, which was read aloud by Board Chair Paul Wright, acknowledged "each business, school, government agency, health care provider, organization, and citizen shares the burden of mental health problems and ha a responsibility to promote mental health wellness and support prevention efforts."
The resolution goes on to call upon McLeod County's citizens and agencies to "recommit our community to increasing awareness and understanding of mental health, the steps our citizens can take to protect their mental health, and the need for appropriate and accessible services for all people with mental health conditions."
The resolution highlighting the need for children's mental health awareness highlights the PACT for Families Collaborative.
PACT is a five-county, multi-agency partnership which operates as a Children’s Mental Health Collaborative, and a Family Services Collaborative. It partners with Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker, Renville and Yellow Medicine counties.
"PACT for Families ... through its unique approach to serving children, youth and young adults with mental health or substance use disorders, is effectively caring for the mental health needs of children, youth, young adults and their families in our community," reads the resolution.
It calls on organizations and citizens to "acquaint the people of our community with the fundamental necessity of a year-round program for children, youth, and young adults with mental health or substance use disorders and their families."
"We definitely want to thank our team under (McLeod County Health and Human Serivces Director) Berit Spors," Wright added.