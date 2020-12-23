If you're a fan of outdoor light displays, you won't be disappointed this year. A combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and unseasonable warm temperatures have brought out a creative streak in local residents. First-class displays can be seen in every corner of the city. It's not hard to find them, just follow the glow.
To find out what the public thinks are the best local outdoor light displays, the social media Facebook group Real Life In Hutchinson conducted its third annual Christmas Light Contest. The rules called for one entry and one photo per family, and it must be your house. The contest ran Dec. 6-16, and the photos with the most "likes" earned prizes.
The winners were:
- First place: 735 Spruce St. N.E. by Seth and Amy Jo Hopkins.
- Second place: 1376 Bradford St. S.E. by Chet Wilberg. This is one of three musical light displays in Hutchinson this year. The others can be found at Ecumen Oaks and Pines and the Jurgenson Street cul-de-sac.
- Third place: 325 E. Pishney Lane by Kyle and Jennifer Hanson.
Other notable displays to check out were:
- 345 Erie St. S.E.
- 605 Third Ave. S.W.
- 770 Graham St. S.W.
- 935 Steve St. S.W.
- 206th Circle
- 546 Fourth Ave. S.W.
While these homes are all worth a drive by, Hutchinson has big and small displays throughout the city. You can't go wrong taking your time and driving up and down the streets. Just follow the lights, you won't be disappointed.