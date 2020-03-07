Mike Cannon is the speaker at the Hutchinson Kiwanis meeting 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10. Cannon is a referee for the Big Ten football conference and for NCAA Division I football.
The Hutchinson resident has had a long and successful career as an official. He has officiated several National Championship games — the highest honor to recognize the best officials. During his presentation, Cannon will share some insights into the games he worked during the 2019 season.
Kiwanis meets for lunch (on your own) at 11:45 a.m. at the VFW in Hutchinson. The program begins around 12:30 a.m. and ends by 1 p.m. The public is welcome.