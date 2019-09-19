A $10 million, 20-year bond proposal was approved in a 4-1 vote by the McLeod County Board Tuesday.
The bond, which is an $8 million bump from a previous proposal, ties to a 0.5 percent sales tax covered in an A1 story.
The County Board previously approved a $2 million bond to help fund the remodel of the upcoming McLeod County Government Center in the former Jungclaus building in Glencoe.
The project's total cost is projected at $12 million when accounting for renovations and the purchase of the building and nearby properties. The County Board previously intended to cover $2 million of the $9 million renovation cost with its fund balances but has reconsidered doing so out of a desire to keep its fund balances at a healthy level. That led to the proposal to add $2 million more to the bond and bring it to $4 million.
Another $6 million bond would be used for highway projects. That portion of the bond would be paid back by the recently approved sales tax. By combining the various bonding proposals, the county hopes it can find a better rate.
Board Chair Joe Nagel cast the one dissenting vote, saying that he would rather only bond $2 million in order to safeguard county reserves.