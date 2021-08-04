Milton Laabs is the latest honoree of Hutchinson Connect’s Kind Neighbor Spotlight, a recognition that allows local residents to nominate “unsung” volunteers.
“The city of Hutchinson has some truly incredible people,” said LaVonne Nelson, a rural Darwin resident who recently spotted Laabs sweeping the trail along School Road Northwest. “What an inspiration this man is. Thank you for all you do, Milton!”
Laabs said he sweeps the trail to make it safer. “I’m in a wheelchair and I drive down that street a lot,” he said. Rainwater sometimes drives dirt and twigs into a low spot in the trail, creating a hazard. Laabs said he sweeps the trail to prevent his wheelchair from getting stuck and to head off pedestrian accidents.
Hutchinson Connects is searching for other Kind Neighbor Spotlight honorees.
Nomination forms are available at several locations such as Hutchinson City Center and Hutchinson Public Library. Nomination forms are also available by request by emailing hutchinsonconnects@gmail.com.
Hutchinson Connects reviews each form, contacts the volunteer to confirm its accuracy, and with the volunteer’s approval, submits the information for publication in the Hutchinson Leader.
“Our goal is to raise the profile of those who help their neighbors in quiet but enormously helpful ways,” said Mary Henke, chair of Hutchinson Connects. “There are hundreds of people in Hutchinson who fit this description, and we want to give them the recognition they deserve.”