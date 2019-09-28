Midwesterners love the county fair, especially Austin Lang, who fits in an extra one every year.
Each year after the McLeod County Fair, Lang and his family head down to join the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa. The two-week county fair is considered one of the largest in the United States with roughly 300,000 annual visitors.
“I’ve been going down there for 15 years,” said Lang, a 17-year-old Lynn Hustlers McLeod County 4-H’er who has shown two American miniature horses for most of his life. “My grandma shows down there, so I show against my grandma.”
At the McLeod County Fair this year, Lang and his horse Whoopsie won Champion Miniature Horse. At the Clay County fair, Whoopsie won her class in 36 inches and taller. Smokey won his class in 34 inches and shorter.
“Grandma always does good,” Lang said. “It’s hard to beat her. We go back and forth every year, that’s why it’s so much fun. It’s a family thing.”
He came out on top this year, and also managed to best his grandmother, Donna Scheele, in the obstacle course. He also took home a unique award this year.
“I think it was supposed to be a secret,” Lang said. “It’s the first year they’ve had a sportsmanship award.”
Judges were asked to pick which contestant showed the best sportsmanship, and Lang’s number was called. Lang was credited for his manners as well as his conduct.
“Every time I went to a show ring a judge gave me a tip, and when I came back in I did their tip,” he said.
As his trophy, he was given a horse halter.
A LIFE WITH HORSES
Lang has been in 4-H since he was in third grade. It appealed to him more than Clover Buds, as young members of the club show alongside their parents.
“I like to show by myself,” he said. “I learned from watching other people, and my mother (Rebecca Scheele-Lang) especially. She is good at showing horses. My grandma is good. It’s in the family.”
4-H, he said, helped him improve his leadership and public speaking.
“And it’s another competition with a lot of people,” Lang said. “You can make new friends.”
Lang estimated he puts in about 15 hours a week with the horses, mucking, caring for them, guiding them through an obstacle course and driving them.
“There is a little buggy they pull,” he said.
Smokey, age 11, is the troublemaker.
“We would call him the devil child,” Lang said. “He’s always sneaking in food. He’s always hungry. He’s a young boy, always hungry.”
Whoopsie, age 13, has a different personality.
“She’s always shy,” Lang said. “She’ll love attention, but you have to catch her. She’s not wild, just shy.”
Lang’s experience with miniature horses goes back to when he was a young child, thanks to his grandmother.
“My grandmother, she bought her gelding. His name was Bullet,” Lang said. “They didn’t know what they were getting into, but they showed mules and they liked mules and bigger horses. My grandpa, he’s not a big horse fan, but he puts up with it because he loves my grandma. But then he fell in love with the miniature horse, and grandma was in love, and I fell in love because I was just a little thing. I loved Bullet.”
Grandma bought a mare and stallion and started her own herd. That’s where Smokey came from.
“She brought like three colts that year and I got to pick the one I wanted,” Lang said. Whoopsie also came from Grandma.
Lang, a Hutchinson High School junior, intends to keep showing horses for awhile, though he isn’t certain what awaits him after college.
“I’ll go to Spencer as long as I can,” he said. “I just love showing with my grandma and grandpa.”