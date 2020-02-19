If you're looking for music with a message, head to Oak Heights Covenant Church's Sunday worship service at 10:10 a.m. for special guest — the Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge Choir.
What sets this group apart from other musical ensembles is that it's composed of adults recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.
"The choir will provide a firsthand look into drug and alcohol issues facing our state and also provide encouragement through the hope they now have for their futures," said Mark Berggren, Minnesota Teen Challenge director of strategic partnerships.
During their appearance in Hutchinson, members will perform contemporary gospel and praise songs as well as tell their own stories of addiction recovery and share what God has done in their lives. Additionally, representatives from the program will be available following the service to answer questions.
The Christian-based recovery program has been helping people struggling with drug and alcohol addiction since 1983. It offers help throughout Minnesota with 11 locations including campuses in Minneapolis, Brainerd, Duluth, Rochester and Buffalo.
One way the treatment program gets the word out about its programs and God's healing power is through its client choir. The group can be found performing at churches throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin most weekends. In addition it has sung for the Minnesota House of Representatives and performed the national anthem at Minnesota Twins games. Its message has also been shared at special shows, conferences, outdoor events and fairs.
The Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge Choir is sharing its mission with a larger audience when it performs at Joyful Noise 2020 at the National Sports Center in Blaine. Sponsored by KTIS 98.5, the choir will open the two-day concert event at 5:10 p.m. Friday, June 12. Also on the ticket is Unspoken, Zach Williams, Chris Tomlin, We the Kingdom, Jordan Feliz, Big Daddy Weave, Casting Crowns and more.
Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge also reaches out to middle school and high school youth through Know the Truth, its substance abuse prevention services program. Clients share personal stories of addiction with students in more than 160 schools across the state.
Next up for the organization is expanding and enhancing its women's program. To do this, last month it purchased a building at 3111 First Ave. in Minneapolis. The purchase was made possible due to donations provided by the Sea Foam organization and HOM Furniture.
"Women face unique challenges when it comes to recovery from substance use disorder," said Saul Selby, vice president of clinical services for Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge. "We're designing new programs and services that further enhance our ability to address their specific needs."