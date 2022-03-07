Minnesota’s rate of positive coronavirus tests has officially fallen below the 5% caution threshold for the first time since August as the nearly two-year-old coronavirus pandemic enters a new phase.
The state’s belated measure of test positivity, which is delayed by about a week to allow for data corrections, stood at 4.9% on March 4. The actual rate is even lower with 833 new infections from about 25,700 tests reported March 4, putting the current seven-day rolling average at about 3.6%.
The rate of hospitalizations continues to fall with 472 people needing care, including 60 in critical condition. A month ago nearly three times as many people were hospitalized with COVID-19.
And the rate of COVID-19 deaths also appears to finally be declining with 11 fatalities reported Friday. The average rate of death reports has been below 20 per day for more than 109 days.
Nevertheless, a Dakota County resident in their late 20s was among the latest death reports. Just 110 Minnesotans under the age of 35 have died during the pandemic, which has had a death toll of 12,183 in the state. Eight of the latest reported deaths were people who lived in private homes, and one each resided in long-term care, a behavioral health facility and a motel.
In McLeod County, there were two more COVID-related deaths reported this past week, bringing the total to 106. The county also reported 30 new confirmed cases this past week, bringing the total to 9,523 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
The improving pandemic statistics have brought revised guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The majority of the state now has low or medium levels of coronavirus with just three counties — Polk, Olmsted and Wabasha — in the high category.
The CDC classifies counties based on the rate of new cases, hospitalizations and available hospital capacity. Masks are only recommended when levels are high. As of Monday morning, McLeod County was classified as low risk while Meeker County was classified as medium risk.
"I think we can certainly feel optimistic, but with that we need to have a level of caution as well," said Berit Spors, McLeod County Health and Human Services director.
Masks and other mitigation rules are being dropped across the nation, including in Minnesota.
Health officials maintain that vaccines remain the best way to avoid a severe coronavirus infection and to slow the spread. Boosters are recommended for everyone 12 and older to boost protection after five months. McLeod County continues to host vaccination clinics every other week for residents age 5 or older. Visit mcleodcountymn.gov/vaccine_clinics/ for more information or to register for an upcoming clinic.
Minnesota has administered 9.4 million doses of vaccine and 2.1 million boosters. About 66% of the state’s 5.7 million residents have completed their initial series of shots.