The state's stinkiest festival is back! After a two-year hiatus, the Minnesota Garlic Festival returns — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 — at the McLeod County Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.

"We are so looking forward to it," said Jerry Ford, Garlic Festival director. "I'm hearing a lot of excitement. It felt like we were missing family for the two years. Finally we get to get back together with folks."

