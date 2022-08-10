The state's stinkiest festival is back! After a two-year hiatus, the Minnesota Garlic Festival returns — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 — at the McLeod County Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.
"We are so looking forward to it," said Jerry Ford, Garlic Festival director. "I'm hearing a lot of excitement. It felt like we were missing family for the two years. Finally we get to get back together with folks."
During the festival's absence, the team wanted to find a better way to communicate about garlic and the festival. They got together and created a new standalone website: www.mngralicfest.com.
FOCUS ON FARMERS
New this year is a greater focus on local farmers with the festival's Farmer VIP Program. Keep your eye out for the big yellow button that says: I'm a Farmer. Ask me. It's a green light to strike up a conversation.
"We're really featuring the farmers," Ford said. "We're sponsored by the Sustainable Farming Association — it's what we're all about."
As a result, the "Ask the Expert" stage has become the "Meet Your Farmer" stage, with host Sarah Lindblom, co-director of the Garlic Festival, introducing the speakers, which include:
- 11 a.m.: Jared Luhman of the Grass Fed Cattle Company will talk about building soil and ecosystems with great local beef.
- Noon: Jules Schoenecker of Gray's Tomatoes raises quality tomatoes grown with pride.
- 1 p.m.: The Rev. Kerri Meyer of Good Courage Farm, Hutchinson, will talk about cultivating community at the intersection of food, farming and faith.
- 2:30 p.m.: Liz Dwyer, Curtis Weinrich and Andalucia Dwyer will share bridging the divide between people, food and place.
- 3:30 p.m. Kristin R. Thompson of Tutie Fruities will juice it up and dance.
FAVORITE ACTIVITIES
During the 2018 Minnesota Garlic Festival, Ford said they conducted a on-site survey to find out what people liked most and least about the event.
It's not surprising the No. 1 reason people attend the Garlic Festival is because they want to buy garlic. As a result, vendors are often overwhelmed with people asking questions while trying to buy garlic and plant stock. As a result, Ford said they have added: The Garlic Grower Is In.
"It's like the Lucy van Pelt in the 'Peanuts' cartoon," Ford said. "It will be in the middle of the garlic building. We'll have expert garlic growers who are there to answer questions. They'll have all kinds of resources. People can find out the information they need and then buy garlic. That's one of our big changes, with the real focus on farmers, not just garlic farmers, but all kinds of farmers."
The No. 2 reason people attend is because of the food.
"They want to eat garlicky foods," Ford said. "There's so much good food (including) old favorites like garlic ice cream, garlic chip cookies, garlic cheesecake, gyros made with garlic sauce. There are plenty of things without garlic, too."
The No. 1 complaint was it took too long to get their food. It's not surprising since the festival team created a pop-up restaurant for one day a year.
"We're now we're bringing in professionals who know how to make food for a large crowd," he said. "The caterers — Elbows Allowed of Cokato and Roots to Rise of Minneapolis —will be in the big tent on opposite sites. That will help to control the lines and reduce wait times. There will be food trucks spread around the grounds. There will be much more diversified food offerings and scattered, so it's not all concentrated in one place. In the Pavilion, beverages are provided by Crow River Winery and Dan & Becky's Market in Cokato.
"We don't allow high fructose corn syrup at the festival," Ford said. "All beverages are using organic cane sugar or natural sweeteners like honey, maple syrup. There's plenty of sweet and savory stuff. It's going to be good."
SHOWING HOW IT'S DONE
Love to cook with garlic? Don't miss the chef demonstrations in the big tent. Mary Jane Miller is back as the major food wrangler. She'll be working with the following chefs:
- 10:30 a.m.: Peter Smith of Minny Row Market, will make grill goat cheese and honey sandwich bites.
- 11:30 a.m.: Local celebrity Morgan Baum of Clay Coyote Gallery and Pottery, will serve up garlic stir fry using the pottery's popular Flameware.
- 12:30 p.m.: Mary Jane Miller of Freak Flag Organics, is making midsummer sweet corn saute.
- 2 p.m. Becki Melvie of The Abundant Kitchen, is making lamb tacos and garlic summer salsa.
- 3 p.m.: Beth Dooley, James Beard Award-winning cookbook author, is demonstrating Kernza grain salad with roasted vegetables and garlic vinaigrette.
ENTERTAINMENT, PARADE AND KIDS ACTIVITIES
The Minnesota Garlic Festival is a family-friendly event. It offers something everyone can enjoy including live music with Light of the Moon Band, Marianne Kreitlow and Preludes to a Blizzard.
It's a quirky show," Ford said. "I thoroughly enjoy it. Our entertainers are so popular. We have unusual sorts of things — flamenco dancers. Steve Russell is a juggler. He's really gotten into these gigantic bubbles — huge — you can stand inside them. He does this marvelous bit. He'll be all around the grounds. The Narren are back."
Kids can enjoy the Garlic Buds Kids Tent with a dance-and-sing experience with the Narren of New Ulm, a promenade workshop and build and fly your own kite, with Dave Herzig, former director of the Minnesota Kite Society.
And also returning is another favorite — The Peculiar Pragmatic Promenade at 1:37 p.m. Anyone can be part of this parade just show up by the twin silos pas tthe big tent at 1:25 p.m. Prizes are given for the "Most Peculiar," "Most Pragmatic" and Best Promenader."
DISCOUNT AVAILALBE FOR ADMISSION
Tickets are $10 for adults and free for children 12 or younger. Parking is free, too. As a bonus for locals, Ford said a 2-for-1 coupon will be advertised in the Leader Shopper and the Meeker County Advertiser. Clip the couple and bring it along to buy your tickets at the gate. Prefer to buy your tickets in advance online? Use the code: Stink2022.
“The reality is it costs quite a bit to put on an event like this,” Ford said. “We had to up the ticket price. When you don't do a festival for two years, you still have expenses. In order to keep doing the festival, we had to figure out a way to generate more income. All of the profits go to Sustainable Agriculture programs with the Sustainable Farming Association.”