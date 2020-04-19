For the continued safety of its staff and visitors, the Minnesota Historical Society will keep its historic sites, museums and library closed and cancel all in-person events, field trips and rentals through June 30. This is in response to ongoing concerns over maintaining recommended social distancing practices at public locations.
MNHS will also furlough 274 staff starting May 1-June 30. This represents just under half of the MNHS workforce, with public-facing and part-time staff members being most affected. All staff will be paid through the end of April. These actions will address strains on the MNHS operating budget as a result of ongoing closures.
MNHS has earlier instituted hiring and spending freezes. It is taking these short-term steps in order to responsibly manage the state’s investments in history programs and facilities. In May and June, MNHS staff who can work from home will continue to do so, and critical staff will continue to ensure the security of historic sites and resources.
For more information, visit mnhs.org/covid-19.